SThree (STHR) SThree: Issue of Shares 16-Jul-2018 / 10:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 16 July 2018 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that on 16 July 2018 it issued 1,433 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 131,853,430 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 130,128,757 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 1,724,673 shares held in treasury. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 5750 EQS News ID: 704821 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 16, 2018 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)