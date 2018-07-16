GomSpace and AISTECH Sign New Agreement

STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --GomSpace A/S - a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (the "Company") and the Spanish company AISTECH have signed a contract for a total value of approx. 1.4 milion EUR.

The first part of the contract, for 6 standard nanosatellite platforms, is a follow-on order of 4 platforms ordered in September 2017, according to the Framework Delivery Agreement signed between both companies then. The second part of the contract includes Assembly, Integration and Verification of AISTECH's 10 DANU spacecraft, built on GomSpace platforms, as well as other engineering services, such as pre-launch Environmental Testing. All these activities will take place within the next 12 months at GomSpace's recently inaugurated center for constellation integration.

The DANU Constellation, made by over 100 spacecraft, will provide global Air Traffic detection services as well IoT / M2M (Internet of Things / Machine to Machine) connectivity for critical asset tracking and monitoring. The DANU spacecraft have been designed by AISTECH to deliver the highest levels of quality services with space-based data infrastructure.

"AISTECH's contract is a great example of the quick development of the New Space sector. We are proud to continue having their trust with this new order and hope to see their 10 spacecraft in orbit very soon", says Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace.

"This contract is a major milestone in the development and deployment of our DANU constellation. The first 10 satellites shall be in orbit by mid-2019, providing cost-efficient data and connectivity services to customers across the globe. We are happy to work with GomSpace and to count with their commitment and support", says Guillermo Valenzuela, CEO of AISTECH.

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)

Tel: +45-40-31-55-57

Email: nbu@gomspace.com

About Gomspace Group AB

The Company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

About AISTECH

Aistech Space is a global Space Big Data company whose objective is to provide a new concept of integrated valuable information, operating a disruptive concept of satellite constellation, providing companies, governments, and other organizations, a new point of view over the Earth in order to improve the decision taken processes. The company goal is to have a constellation of more than 300 satellites in 2022, with that, Aistech Space will be able to provide society affordable, accessible, reliable, and recurrent. high-quality space data. Founded in 2015, Aistech Space has the support of the European Space Agency in their work to democratize the Space.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:30 CET on July 16, 2018.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace-and-aistech-sign-new-agreement,c2576233

The following files are available for download: