Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2018) - Tidal Royalty Corp. (CSE: RLTY.U) (OTC: TDRYF) ("Tidal Royalty" or the "Company"), a leading provider of royalty financing to licensed U.S. cannabis operators, announces that the Company has applied for eligibility to The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for its shares trading on the OTC Market. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp ("DTCC") that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States. DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and is expected to enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares on the OTC marketplace, where Tidal Royalty now trades under the symbol "TDRYF". The Company is optimistic that it will be fully DTC-eligible in the next two weeks.

Tidal Royalty Chairman & CEO Paul Rosen stated: "This visibility on a U.S.-based listing provides us great confidence as we continue to establish our company with the American investment community. Our goal is to graduate Tidal Royalty shares to more senior exchanges as we continue to build our company and as the U.S. cannabis market matures."

About Tidal Royalty

Tidal Royalty provides royalty financing to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Led by an executive team with extensive industry experience in Canada and the U.S., Tidal Royalty provides operators with the funding they need to grow their business. Operators benefit from non-dilutive capital and investors get top-line access to a diversified portfolio of companies that will form the future of this transformative industry.

For further information, please contact:



Tidal Royalty Corp.

Terry Taouss, President

Email: terry@tidalroyalty.com

Phone: 416.710.8377

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information contained in this new release is not based on historical facts but instead is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the ability to enter into definitive documentation in respect of letters of intent currently entered into by Tidal Royalty, the ability of Tidal Royalty to enter into additional letters of intent and associated definitive documentation with current or further proposed investee companies, the operating and financial performance of any investee company to be funded by Tidal Royalty from time to time, the ability of Tidal Royalty to generate revenue or realize profit through royalty agreements with any future investee companies, the anticipated use of proceeds from private placements completed by Tidal Royalty and the effectiveness of Tidal Royalty's Advisory Board in providing strategic advice. Forward-looking information contained herein is based on the opinions and reasonable assumptions and estimates of management as at the date hereof, and is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results of Tidal Royalty to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include: U.S. regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change, risks relating to anti-money laundering laws and regulation, other governmental and environmental regulation, public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, risks related to the enforceability of contracts, the requirement by Tidal Royalty to obtain additional financing, the limited operating history of Tidal Royalty, timeliness of government approvals for granting of permits and licences needed by any future investee companies, including licences to cultivate cannabis, the actual operating and financial performance of any future investee company may differ materially from that anticipated by Tidal Royalty, competition and other risks affecting Tidal Royalty in particular and the U.S. cannabis industry generally, and the risk factors effecting Tidal Royalty disclosed in the listing statement of Tidal Royalty available at www.sedar.com. Because of such risks, uncertainties and other factors, investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained herein. Tidal Royalty is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. The foregoing statements expressly qualify the forward-looking information contained herein.This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.