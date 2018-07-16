Montu Motors, a JDM Auto Importer, Now has Two Toyota Supra MKIVs on their Website that are Currently in Stock

The Toyota Supra MKIVs, Which are Now Legal to Import, Arrived in June

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2018 / The founders of Montu Motors, a JDM auto importer that specializes in importing Nissan Skyline GTRs, Toyota Supras and other classic Japanese cars, are pleased to announce that the Toyota Supra MKIVs are now legal to import. To help celebrate this exciting announcement, Montu Motors now has two Toyota Supra MKIV cars listed as "in stock" on their website.

To check out the full line of available and upcoming vehicles at Montu Motors, please visit https://montumotors.com/vehicles.

As a company spokesperson noted, the first of the two Toyota Supra MKIVs at Montu Motors is a 1993 Turbo, 6 speed manual model in a gorgeous shade of blue. The RZ model, which is listed for a firm price of $49,500, features a 3.0 Inline-6 TT engine and has just over 57,000 miles.

The second Toyota Supra MKIV that is now at Montu Motors has just 26,023 miles on it and is listed for a firm $53,500. The 6-speed V160 Getrag model is black in color, and features a single turbo conversion, stage 3 intercooler, upgraded fuel pump and aftermarket exhaust and wheels.

The fact that Montu Motors has brought these highly sought after vehicles to their lot in Tampa, Florida will not surprise the many car enthusiasts who have purchased vehicles from them in the past. Since they first opened in 2014, Montu Motors has earned a well-deserved reputation for their outstanding selection of JDM imports. Now, thanks to the 25 year exemption rule, they are pleased to offer the Toyota Supra MKIVs to their valued customers.

Montu Motors was the first company to legally import the R32 Nissan Skyline GTR into USA via the 25 year exemption rule, crossing the Canadian border at midnight August 1, 2014. Founded in 2014 by a team of automotive enthusiasts, Montu Motors has a passion for bringing right hand drive JDM imports onto the streets of USA. Montu Motors is a Licensed, Bonded, and Insured Auto Dealer located in Tampa, Florida. Their customers can choose to pick up their cars at the Florida dealership location or have them delivered directly to their door. Customers can purchase cars in their inventory or they can special order cars by contacting the sales team. For more information, please visit https://montumotors.com/.

