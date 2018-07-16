In what marks another major PV project announcement for Vietnam, the Germany-based company will supply equipment for a 258 MW PV system, and commission it upon its completion, scheduled for mid-2019.Siemens has been awarded a contract to both supply equipment to, and commission a, 258 MW solar PV power plant in Vietnam for the Trung Nam Group. It is the first PV project for Siemens in Southeast Asia, said the Munich Group in a statement released. The equipment order includes inverters, power and distribution transformers, gas-insulated medium voltage switchgear, circuit breakers and a monitoring ...

