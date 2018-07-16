sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,91 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2JNY1 ISIN: KYG9830T1067 Ticker-Symbol: 3CP 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
XIAOMI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XIAOMI CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,899
1,919
13.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XIAOMI CORPORATION
XIAOMI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XIAOMI CORPORATION1,910,00 %