Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Eros Now, its cutting edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, has entered intoa strategic distribution partnership with Xiaomi, India's number one smartphone brand for its smart Mi LED TVs. This distribution deal between Eros Now and Xiaomi is an extension of the immersive content experience that both partners offer. With this partnership, Eros Now further enhances its distribution to the larger screen in India and then across Asia. Eros Now will be available within Patchwall on all Mi TVs sold in India, giving all users access to its compelling bouquet of 11,000+ Bollywood and Regional language films, entertainment shows, music videos and originals at a monthly subscription of INR 49 (Plus Plan) and INR 99 (Premium Plan).

Eros Now's integration with Mi LED TVs comes at a time when Xiaomi is celebrating its anniversary of four successful years in India. Earlier this year, Xiaomi integrated its Mi Video app with on-demand streaming services including Eros Now. This strategic distribution will enable Eros Now to reach out to a global audience who would be able to enjoy content that has a universal appeal.

In an innovative move earlier this year, Xiaomi launched the new Mi LED TV 4 55", Mi LED TV 4A 43" and Mi LED TV 4A 32" armed with native apps from a group of content partners powering the world's thinnest LED TV. Eros Now's content offering adds to the largest content aggregator library in India of Xiaomi. The content offerings now pan out to all three Mi TV's.

Commenting on the partnership, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, "Eros Now intends to take its viewers beyond conventional small screen on demand experience and offering an enviable user interface on smart televisions. In a bid to ensure that the digital-first audience of today has access to the best of entertainment, we are glad to partner with Xiaomi for its content offerings on all Mi LED TVs. Through this partnership, we are thrilled to bring our larger than life movies and Eros Now Originals on the bigger screens with a richer experience.

Sudeep Sahu, Product Manager MiTV, Xiaomi India said, "Mi TV 4 is the thinnest LED TV in the world, boasting an extremely slim design that measures only 4.9mm, with a frameless display design for a more immersive viewing experience. With our content first philosophy, we hope to bring each Mi LED TV user a unique experience with a personalized interface. All this and much more is possible with PatchWall inbuilt into the world's thinnest LED TV. Eros Now has been synonymous with groundbreaking content for the digital medium and we are extremely proud to have brought them on-board with their high quality immersive content offerings for all our Mi Fans. We hope to build great properties together. Mi LED TV offers over 500,000 hours of content and Eros Now is a very important partner who share similar brand philosophies as Xiaomi in terms of disrupting industries."

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 11,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to 100 million registered users and 7.9 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi was founded in 2010 by serial entrepreneur Lei Jun based on the vision "innovation for everyone". We believe that high-quality products built with cutting-edge technology should be made accessible to everyone. We create remarkable hardware, software and Internet services for and with the help of our Mi Fans. We incorporate their feedback into our product range, which currently includes Mi and Redmi smartphones, Mi TVs and set-top boxes, Mi routers, and Mi Ecosystem products including smart home products, wearables and other accessories. With presence in over 70 countries and regions, Xiaomi is expanding its footprint across the world to become a global brand.

