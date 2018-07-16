Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2018) - Quizam Media Corporation (CSE: QQ) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and is in the process of de-listing from the TSX Venture Exchange. Quizam Media produces high quality Media for streaming on the Internet.

The company is led by CEO Russ Rossi, who initially founded On-Track Corporate Training Ltd, which quickly grew into a multi-national corporate computer training organization and is the only Canadian corporate computer training company in Canada to achieve international stature.

Through the Quizam Group of Companies, Quizam produces and acquires content for both entertainment and corporate education. Entertainment content includes feature films, documentaries and web-episodes, with educational content including IT, graphic and soft skill training.

OnTrackTV is a cloud based learning platform that delivers world class video learning online while simultaneously tracking and documenting learning. Intended for corporations who need to ensure proper rollout and utilization of training, all of the learning is broken down into 3 minute videos delivered by an experienced instructor who delivers the learning content and enhances key points with graphics and computer generated imagery. On-Track has provided content to many of the leading global corporate firms including Telus, Chase Manhattan Bank, Air Canada, and Coca Cola.

Quizam recently signed up Davidson and Company, one of Vancouver's largest accounting firms, as an ontrackTV customer. Davidson and Company's managing partner, Grant Block, stated "ontrackTV is Super, Simple and Slick. Our team can learn anywhere, anytime and at any pace. I literally mastered Excel 2016 by viewing the battery of 3 minute videos over a couple of weeks. Love it!"

For more information, please visit the company's website www.QuizamMedia.com, contact Russ Rossi, CEO, at 604-683-0020, or email ir@QuizamMedia.com.

