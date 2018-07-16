Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) ("Triumph" or the "Company")is proud to kick off its 25th anniversary year celebration at the 2018 Farnborough Airshow. Since its founding on July 22, 1993, Triumph has built a reputation as a trusted partner to the world's leading aerospace OEMs, with an expansive range of capabilities and services for the aircraft, aerospace and defense industries at any stage of the aircraft lifecycle.

"As we celebrate the 25th anniversary year of the Triumph Group, we are reminded of the tremendous growth journey this Company has taken since its founding in July 1993. Our continued focus on program execution and improved efficiency is enabling Triumph to reach our financial and operational goals," said Dan Crowley, Triumph Group's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead to the next 25 years and beyond, we are taking decisive actions to ensure we right-size the organization and capture the benefits of our scale. Our team is working every day on behalf of our customers, stockholders and community partners, and we look forward to marking this silver anniversary by continuing to deliver value for our stockholders, and by committing to the local communities in which we live and work."

Since its founding, Triumph has evolved from 13 small specialty aerospace shops into a unified group of more than 45 companies possessing a combined expertise in the design and manufacturing of aircraft structures, components and systems, as well as in global aftermarket service offerings. Triumph today is represented by legacy companies that stem from Boeing, Goodrich, Northrop Grumman and Vought to name a few. Triumph's transformation includes streamlining operating locations and increasing backlog to support top-line growth across the business. Further, Triumph has grown from approximately $60 million in aerospace revenue in its first year of operations to more than $3.2 billion in revenue for the most recent 2018 fiscal year.

The Company plans to celebrate its silver anniversary with employees and their local communities by reaffirming its commitment to volunteerism through Triumph's Wings Community Outreach Program. In connection with this initiative, Triumph employees will engage with local communities by taking part in meaningful volunteer projects that directly benefit local charities dedicated to serving the needs of others. This year the company is committing to 25,000 hours of volunteerism.

The Company will also celebrate with its customers and suppliers at airshows throughout the year.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The company serves a broad, worldwide spectrum of the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005404/en/

Contacts:

Triumph Group, Inc.

Michele Long

Senior Director Communications

610-251-1000

mmlong@triumphgroup.com

or

Sheila G. Spagnolo

Vice President Tax Investor Relations

610-251-1000

sspagnolo@triumphgroup.com