Montag, 16.07.2018

16.07.2018 | 15:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial to announce 2018 Second Quarter financial results on July 26

London, July 16, 2018

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2018 will be released on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

A live audio webcast of the 2018 Second Quarter results conference call will begin at 3:30 p.m. CEST/ 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address: http://bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q2_2018 (http://bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q2_2018).

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website (www.cnhindustrial.com (http://www.cnhindustrial.com)) for two weeks following the conference call.

CNH IndustrialN.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com (http://www.cnhindustrial.com)

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com (mailto:mediarelations@cnhind.com%20%20%20)

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com (mailto:investor.relations@cnhind.com)

20180716_PR_CNH_Industrial_Q2_Announcement (http://hugin.info/163950/R/2205429/856821.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CNH Industrial N.V. via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)