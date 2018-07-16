Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) announced today that it was selected by Saab to provide Airframe Mounted Accessory Drives (AMAD) for Gripen E/F single-engine multirole fighter aircraft. Triumph Integrated Systems will design, develop, manufacture, and provide aftermarket support for the AMAD for the life of the aircraft program.

"We are pleased to extend our long-term relationship with Saab, providing new, sophisticated gear drive technology for Gripen," said Tom Holzthum, executive vice president for Triumph Integrated Systems. "We view this award as an opportunity to showcase the full range of our capabilities from development to aftermarket support."

Triumph Integrated Systems' Geared Solutions Company will provide all the work on the AMADs, highlighting the company's capability at every stage of the aerospace life cycle. Gripen will feature the latest innovations in the company's aircraft accessory gearbox product line.

"As a leader in the development of AMADs for single engine installations in this airframe class, we offer reliable AMAD solutions that can support similar aircraft platforms with similar requirements," Holzthum, continued. "We are fully committed to the success of Gripen."

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pa., designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems. The company serves a broad, worldwide spectrum of the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.

