Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: BASF, Ecolab, Solenis, Kemira, Buckman Laboratories

PUNE, India, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports adds Water Treatment Chemicals Market comprehensive research including 265 no.of pages report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Water Treatment Chemical Market. The report analyses the Water Treatment Chemical Market by type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Oxidizers & Biocides, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters, Coagulants - Inorganic, Organic) and by end-user (Municipal, Paper & Pulp, Power Generation, Food & Beverages, Refinery). The report assesses the water treatment chemical market by type and by end-user industry for the regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW) and countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan and India).

The report "Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Analysis By Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Oxidizers & Biocides, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters, Coagulants - Inorganic, Organic), End-User (Municipal, Paper & Pulp, Power Generation, Food & Beverages, Refinery), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)", global market value is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 6.18% during 2018 - 2023.

Purchase a Copy of this Research Report athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1572312

The Segment of coagulants & flocculants water treatment chemicals witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period as increasing demand of water by municipal sector & power industries. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global water treatment chemicals market in 2017. Additionally, Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as population is increasing along with growing number of industries. Growing demand of electricity is also fuelling the water treatment chemicals market.

The report titled "Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Analysis By Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Oxidizers & Biocides, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters, Coagulants - Inorganic , Organic), End-User (Municipal, Paper & Pulp, Power Generation, Food & Beverages, Refinery), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global water treatment Chemicals market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Get Discount on Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1572312

Scope of the Report:

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

• Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

• By Type - Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, pH Adjusters & Others.

• By End-User - Municipal Sector, Power Sector, Oil & gas, Paper & pulp and others

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Water Treatment Chemicals Market - By value

• By Type - Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, pH Adjusters & Others.

• By End-User - Municipal Sector, Power Sector, Oil & gas, Paper & pulp and others

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India

• Water Treatment Chemicals Market - By value

• By Type - Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, pH Adjusters & Others.

• By End-User - Municipal Sector, Power Sector, Oil & gas, Paper & pulp and others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Company Analysis - BASF, Ecolab, Solenis, Kemira, Buckman Laboratories.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Another related research report Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report 2011-2023. The global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc. Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows: Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants, PH Adjusters. Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market: Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Municipal Water Treatment, Industrial Water Treatment.

Leading vendors in Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows: Kemira, DuPont, Arkema, BASF, GE Water&Process Technologies, SNF Group, Ashland Corporation, Chemifloc, Kurita, AkzoNobel, The Dow Chemical, Baw Water Additives, Ecolab, Lonza Group.

Purchase this Research Report athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1289270 .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds:http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml