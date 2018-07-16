Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On 12 July 2018, SYZ Asset Management (Luxembourg) SA notified Ontex that it had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.

On 13 July 2018, UBS Group AG notified Ontex that it had, as a result of sales of shares and financial instruments treated as voting securities, crossed below the threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Dates of Notifications: 12 and 13 July 2018

Dates Threshold Crossed: 9 July 2018

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notifications by:

Financière SYZ S.A. (Zoug) Baarerstrasse 112, 6300 Zug, Zwitserland SYZ Asset Management (Luxembourg) SA 54 Rue Charles Martel L-2134 Luxembourg UBS Group AG Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zurich

Denominator on the date of notifications: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification from SYZ Asset Management (Luxembourg) SA

(A) Voting rights Previous Notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Financière SYZ SA (Zoug) 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% SYZ Asset Management (Luxembourg) SA 2,700,498 2,206,912 0 2.68% 0.00% Total 2,206,912 0 2.68% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

# of voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 2,206,912 2.68%

Chain of controlled entities through which the shareholding is effectively owned:

SYZ Asset Management (Luxembourg) SA is fully owned by Financiere SYZ SA (Zoug). Financiere SYZ SA (Zoug) is not controlled.

Additional information

SYZ Asset Management (Luxembourg) S.A. is a management company that can exercise the voting rights for its clients at its own discretion without special instructions.

Notification from UBS Group AG

(A) Voting rights Previous Notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities UBS Group AG 0 UBS AG 62,791 UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited 30,135 UBS Asset Management Trust Company 2,947 UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. 107,157 UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 58,493 UBS Limited 9,058 UBS Third Party Management Company S.A 26,519 UBS Switzerland AG 3,106 Total 300,206

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL

# of voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A B)

Chain of controlled entities through which the shareholding is effectively owned:

The full chain of control is available at this link.

Additional information

The disclosure obligation arose due to the total holdings in voting rights of UBS Group AG, held directly by controlled undertakings, falling below 3% on 9th July 2018. This was caused by a reduction in the Trading Book holdings of the afore-mentioned entities below 5% and therefore being exempt from reporting.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 22 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

