Carrefour (Paris:CA) has taken note of the communication from the Competition Authority today regarding its ongoing investigation as part of the recent purchasing alliance signed with Système U on June 8 2018 and the long-term strategic alliance that is currently being formalized with Tesco.

Carrefour has transmitted to the Competition Authority the necessary information for the proper assessment of its purchasing alliances. The Group is collaborating with the Competition Authority and remains at the entire disposal of its teams for any request for additional information.

These partnerships are built in accordance with the rules of the competition law and aim to strengthen relationships with suppliers by opening up new opportunities for them.

