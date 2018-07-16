THERMADOR GROUPE: HALF YEAR TURNOVER 2018: +20.3%

HALF YEAR TURNOVER 2018: +20.3%

In thousands of euros 2018 2018

Constant scope* 2017 Variation 2018/2017 Variation 2018

Constant scope*

/2017 (before IFRS 15) 1st quarter 82,346 70,724 68,513 + 20.2% + 3.2% 2d quarter 85,803 74,240 71,241 + 20.4% + 4.2% Total half year (before IFRS 15) 168,149 144,964 139,754 + 20.3% + 3.7% Impact IFRS 15** - 2,094 Total half year (after IFRS 15) 166,055 Breakdown by business: Sferaco and Groupe Valfit, valves and fittings* 28,332 26,369 25,601 + 10.7% + 3.0% Jetly, pumps 25,379 25,379 26,197 -3.1% -3.1% Thermador, accessories for central heating 20,951 20,951 19,891 + 5.3% + 5.3% Mecafer et Domac, heavy tools in DIY stores* 16,146 14,764 15,489 + 4.2% -4.7% PBtub, tubes in synthetic materials 13,725 13,725 13,301 + 3.2% + 3.2% Thermador International 12,401 12,401 10,708 + 15.8% + 15.8% Dipra, pumps and plumbing in DIY stores 12,067 12,067 11,767 + 2.5% + 2.5% Sodeco valves, industrial valves and fittings* 10,851 Sectoriel, motorised valves and air compressors 10,194 10,194 9,165 + 11.2% + 11.2% FGinox, fittings and flanges in stainless steel* 8,099 Aello, equipment for swimming pools 4,525 4,525 3,435 + 31.7% + 31.7% Isocel, components for boilers 3,009 3,009 2,756 + 9.2% + 9.2% Axelair, ventilation equipment* 2,311 1,421 1,294 + 78.6% + 9.8% Other structures 159 159 150 + 6.0% + 6.0%

(*) 2018 turnover taking into account acquisition of Domac consolidated since March 1, 2017, acquisition of Sodeco Valves consolidated since September 1, 2017, acquisition of FGinox consolidated since October 1, 2017, acquisition of Groupe Valfit consolidated since January 1, 2018. Axelair's 2018 turnover includes the turnover generated further to the acquisition of the Vortice France business from January 1, 2018.

(**) Re-categorisation of advertising expenses (i.e. page 57 of our 2017 annual report).

The 2018 half-year results will be published on July 31, 2018. Our letter to shareholders n°90 will be available on our website on July 30 after closing of the stock exchange.

2.5.0.0

thg-16072018 (http://hugin.info/143595/R/2205463/856837.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: THERMADOR GROUPE via Globenewswire

