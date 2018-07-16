THERMADOR GROUPE: HALF YEAR TURNOVER 2018: +20.3%

|In thousands of euros
|2018
|2018
Constant scope*
|2017
|Variation 2018/2017
|Variation 2018
Constant scope*
/2017
|(before IFRS 15)
|1st quarter
|82,346
|70,724
|68,513
|+ 20.2%
|+ 3.2%
|2d quarter
|85,803
|74,240
|71,241
|+ 20.4%
|+ 4.2%
|Total half year (before IFRS 15)
|168,149
|144,964
|139,754
|+ 20.3%
|+ 3.7%
|Impact IFRS 15**
|- 2,094
|Total half year (after IFRS 15)
|166,055
|Breakdown by business:
|Sferaco and Groupe Valfit, valves and fittings*
|28,332
|26,369
|25,601
|+ 10.7%
|+ 3.0%
|Jetly, pumps
|25,379
|25,379
|26,197
|-3.1%
|-3.1%
|Thermador, accessories for central heating
|20,951
|20,951
|19,891
|+ 5.3%
|+ 5.3%
|Mecafer et Domac, heavy tools in DIY stores*
|16,146
|14,764
|15,489
|+ 4.2%
|-4.7%
|PBtub, tubes in synthetic materials
|13,725
|13,725
|13,301
|+ 3.2%
|+ 3.2%
|Thermador International
|12,401
|12,401
|10,708
|+ 15.8%
|+ 15.8%
|Dipra, pumps and plumbing in DIY stores
|12,067
|12,067
|11,767
|+ 2.5%
|+ 2.5%
|Sodeco valves, industrial valves and fittings*
|10,851
|Sectoriel, motorised valves and air compressors
|10,194
|10,194
|9,165
|+ 11.2%
|+ 11.2%
|FGinox, fittings and flanges in stainless steel*
|8,099
|Aello, equipment for swimming pools
|4,525
|4,525
|3,435
|+ 31.7%
|+ 31.7%
|Isocel, components for boilers
|3,009
|3,009
|2,756
|+ 9.2%
|+ 9.2%
|Axelair, ventilation equipment*
|2,311
|1,421
|1,294
|+ 78.6%
|+ 9.8%
|Other structures
|159
|159
|150
|+ 6.0%
|+ 6.0%
(*) 2018 turnover taking into account acquisition of Domac consolidated since March 1, 2017, acquisition of Sodeco Valves consolidated since September 1, 2017, acquisition of FGinox consolidated since October 1, 2017, acquisition of Groupe Valfit consolidated since January 1, 2018. Axelair's 2018 turnover includes the turnover generated further to the acquisition of the Vortice France business from January 1, 2018.
(**) Re-categorisation of advertising expenses (i.e. page 57 of our 2017 annual report).
The 2018 half-year results will be published on July 31, 2018. Our letter to shareholders n°90 will be available on our website on July 30 after closing of the stock exchange.
