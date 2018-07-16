Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 16 July 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 72,749 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.6500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.2388

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,411,821,005 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,411,821,005 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

16 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1448 24.15 16:29:53 London Stock Exchange 1000 24.15 16:29:53 London Stock Exchange 2430 24.15 16:20:44 London Stock Exchange 2438 24.15 15:50:59 London Stock Exchange 2537 24.20 15:48:22 London Stock Exchange 2522 24.20 15:40:30 London Stock Exchange 2430 24.25 14:46:05 London Stock Exchange 3052 24.25 14:42:47 London Stock Exchange 2904 24.30 12:37:11 London Stock Exchange 2381 24.55 12:27:20 London Stock Exchange 377 24.55 12:13:08 London Stock Exchange 936 24.65 12:11:00 London Stock Exchange 1578 24.65 12:11:00 London Stock Exchange 5422 24.65 12:02:17 London Stock Exchange 1111 24.15 11:25:25 London Stock Exchange 1377 24.15 11:25:25 London Stock Exchange 5196 24.15 10:29:21 London Stock Exchange 12444 24.25 10:26:23 London Stock Exchange 4860 24.25 10:26:23 London Stock Exchange 2897 24.30 10:26:18 London Stock Exchange 49 24.00 08:39:44 London Stock Exchange 1649 24.00 08:39:44 London Stock Exchange 997 24.00 08:39:44 London Stock Exchange 2706 24.00 08:33:32 London Stock Exchange 2715 24.00 08:28:03 London Stock Exchange 2756 24.00 08:24:07 London Stock Exchange 2537 24.00 08:11:13 London Stock Exchange

