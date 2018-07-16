sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

PR Newswire

London, July 16

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:16 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):72,749
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.6500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.2388

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,411,821,005 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,411,821,005 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

16 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
144824.1516:29:53London Stock Exchange
100024.1516:29:53London Stock Exchange
243024.1516:20:44London Stock Exchange
243824.1515:50:59London Stock Exchange
253724.2015:48:22London Stock Exchange
252224.2015:40:30London Stock Exchange
243024.2514:46:05London Stock Exchange
305224.2514:42:47London Stock Exchange
290424.3012:37:11London Stock Exchange
238124.5512:27:20London Stock Exchange
37724.5512:13:08London Stock Exchange
93624.6512:11:00London Stock Exchange
157824.6512:11:00London Stock Exchange
542224.6512:02:17London Stock Exchange
111124.1511:25:25London Stock Exchange
137724.1511:25:25London Stock Exchange
519624.1510:29:21London Stock Exchange
1244424.2510:26:23London Stock Exchange
486024.2510:26:23London Stock Exchange
289724.3010:26:18London Stock Exchange
4924.0008:39:44London Stock Exchange
164924.0008:39:44London Stock Exchange
99724.0008:39:44London Stock Exchange
270624.0008:33:32London Stock Exchange
271524.0008:28:03London Stock Exchange
275624.0008:24:07London Stock Exchange
253724.0008:11:13London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


