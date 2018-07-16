Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2018) - Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTC Pink: AITGD),(f/k/a Air Transport Group Holdings, Inc.) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, WFS Pharmagreen Inc., will be deploying the use of proprietary scientific innovations in its biotech complex and its tissue cultured plantlets, to produce just over ten million annually for licensed producers (growers/cultivators).



The growers will benefit because Pharmagreen will be the largest producer in Canada of disease- and bug-free starter plantlets that are genetically the same (no genetic drift) produced in a clean room medical grade lab without stress, as opposed to cloning of plants. The tissue cultured starter plantlets are considered much superior starting plant material and therefore produce much higher yields as opposed to plantlets produced from cloning. Traditional cloning is taking repetitive cuttings of tips from the same mother plants, which are grown in regular greenhouse conditions where different stress factors can occur including over cutting of tips (clones) from mother plants, which cause the mother plant not to transfer best genetics with every tip taken. Additionally the clones can be infected with bugs and diseases as they are taken from a mother plant resulting in sick, infested and/or not genetically identical starter plantlets of very poor quality and therefore very low yields of very low quality bud.

The supply of Pharmagreen tissue culture plantlets on a regular and consistent basis would eliminate the need for a grower to maintain their own cloning and mother stock room of plants, which usually occupies 20% of the total grow facility space. Elimination of that space would give them additional 20% for flower "bud" production and result in more product produced.

Additionally the cultivator can switch to a "sea of green" growing schedule, more plants in the same space, with shorter flower production cycles and higher yields. This method provides higher quality flower "bud" material and more flower cycles, which also benefits the market supply chain with a consistent high grade cannabis supply in shorter time. As market demand responds to certain strains of the day, the cultivator can adjust more quickly.

The licensed producers benefit from buying Pharmagreen's tissue cultured plantlets that will be supplied for their commercial size grow operations, adding significantly to their bottom line with higher yields, higher quality bud, shorter grow cycles, and more space for growing flower for bud.

Commenting on Pharmagreen's cannabis biotech complex and its tissue cultured plantlets, Peter Wojcik, President and CEO, stated, "Pharmagreen Biotech Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary WFS Pharmagreen Inc. and its cannabis biotech complex, is providing value added proprietary goods and services that are of strategic supply importance to the licensed growers who wish to stand out above the rest and most importantly be a profitable grower as the margins are tightened in this increasingly competitive space."

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. and WFS Pharmagreen Inc.

WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is a wholly owned Canadian based subsidiary of Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., a publicly traded (OTC Pink: AITGD) company. WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is a cannabis company that is becoming the largest producer of cannabis plantlets through a proprietary tissue culture process with opportunity to become one of the largest players globally. Pharmagreen's mission is to advance the technology of tissue culture science and to provide the highest quality 100% germ free, disease free and all genetically the same plantlets of cannabis and other flora while offering full spectrum DNA testing for plant identification, live genetics preservation using low temperature storage for various cannabis and horticulture plants; extraction of botanical oils mainly CBD oil, and to deliver laboratory based services to the North American Cannabis and agriculture sectors. For further information on the company progress on the construction of a 60,000 square foot "Cannabis Biotech Complex" please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

