Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2018) - Cadillac Ventures (TSXV: CDC) (OTC: CADIF) ("Cadillac") Cadillac today announces the resignation of Leo O'Shaughnessy as CFO of Cadillac to pursue other activities. The company wishes to thank Mr. O'Shaughnessy for his long service as CFO. Mr. Kyle Appleby CPA, CA will assume the position of CFO.

For more information regarding Cadillac, please visit the Company's website at www.cadillacventures.com, or call Norman Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 416 203-7722.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.