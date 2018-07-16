Mr. Benjamin K. Liboro, President of Asian Eye Institute, Inc. (left) and Dr Yooni Kim, Executive Director, Asia Operations Novotech



SYDNEY, July 17, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia-Pacific specialist CRO Novotech announced today it has partnered with the Asian Eye Institute, Inc (AEI), a private eye center in the Philippines, to facilitate high-quality and rapid feasibility, start-up and recruitment processes for its ophthalmology clients.The AEI has conducted over 100 clinical trials and investigator-led research and has become one of the leading sites in Asia for research in ophthalmic drug and devices.Under the terms of the MOU, the AEI will provide its professional and clinical trial expertise to Novotech managed studies including feasibility, principal investigator selection, patient recruitment and execution of ophthalmology studies.Novotech works in partnership with leading medical institutions across Asia to accelerate quality clinical research. The AEI partnership is designed to give Novotech clients faster start-up times and access to the AEI patient database, and leading principal investigators.The AEI treats 60,000 patients each year at clinics across the Philippines. Specialist services include:- general ophthalmology- conventional and Victus Femtolaser cataract surgery- pediatric ophthalmology- orthoptics- adult and pediatric strabismus management- glaucoma, vitreous, and retinal disease management- corneal and external eye diseases- refractive correctionIn addition, the AEI:-- Ethics Review Board holds a level 3 accreditation from the Philippine Health Research Ethics Board-- has certification for ISO 9001:2008, 14001:2004 and OHSAS 18001:2007-- is accredited by the Accreditation Canada International-- is recognized member of the ASEAN Association of Eye Hospital (AAEH) and World Association of Eye Hospitals (WAEH).-- is the only WAEH member in the Philippines-- browse www.asianeyeinstitute.comNovotech Executive Director, Asia Operations Dr. Yooni Kim said the Philippines with a population of 107 million is well established as a premier clinical research location."The MOU means Novotech will also have dedicated clinical experts within the AEI to support and prioritise rapid clinical processes for Novotech biopharma clients," Dr. Kim said."Novotech is the Asia-Pacific CRO, so is committed to establishing ongoing engagement with leading medical institutions in each country across the Asia-Pacific region. We have offices and teams on the ground as well as MOUs and long-term relationships with major hospitals that directly benefit our clients.""Our in-country relationships enable a more comprehensive understanding of local regulatory changes, access to leading PIs, strong site connections, and productive patient populations to deliver success for our clients within timelines and budgets."Novotech was established in 1996, headquartered in Australia with offices in 11 countries across the region, and MOUs with major health providers.About Novotech - https://novotech-cro.com/welcomeHeadquartered in Sydney, Novotech is internationally recognised as the leading regional full-service contract research organisation (CRO). With a focus on clinical monitoring, Novotech has been instrumental in the success of hundreds of Phase I - IV clinical trials in the Asia Pacific region.Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas including: feasibility assessments; ethics committee and regulatory submissions, data management, statistical analysis, medical monitoring, safety services, central lab services, report write-up to ICH requirements, project and vendor management. Novotech's strong Asia Pacific presence includes running clinical trials in all key regional markets. Novotech also has worldwide reach through the company's network of strategic partners.For RFP enquiries: Please fill out the form available at www.novotech-cro.com/contact-us-0Media ContactSusan Fitzpatrick-Napiercommunications@novotech-cro.comAU: +61 2 8218 2144USA: +1 415 951 3228Asia: +65 3159 3427Source: NovotechCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.