Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2018) - Drone Delivery Canada 'DDC or the Company' (TSX.V:FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF), is pleased to announce that Mr. Deepak Chopra has joined DDC as the Company's Strategic Advisor - Commercialization, as DDC focuses on the national and international roll out of its drone delivery business and looks to revenue generation.

After leading Canada Post Group for seven years during one of the most transformative periods in its history, Mr. Chopra recently stepped down as the President and CEO. Under Mr. Chopra's leadership, Canada Post successfully reinvented itself from a legacy mail-centric business to an innovative eCommerce powerhouse becoming Canada's #1 parcel company in 2015; serving 16 million addressees in every corner of Canada including rural and far north communities. Through its relentless focus on 'customer experience' as the foundation of every decision, Canada Post emerged as one of the most innovative brands in Canada, serving some of the most demanding retailers in the world including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Hudson's Bay. As a result, Canada Post Group achieved over $8 billion in revenues while turning a financially struggling Crown Corporation into a solid, profitable entity posting profits 4 years running.

Mr. Chopra will advise Drone Delivery Canada on identifying commercial opportunities in the areas of remote healthcare, transportation and logistics, and critical, time-sensitive package delivery with a particular focus on rural and northern communities both in Canada and Globally.

"2018 is the year DDC moves out of our lab and into the sky enabling our customers to use drones for critical package deliveries. We welcome Mr. Chopra to team DDC and are confident that his global experience and acute understanding of hard-to-serve remote communities will play an invaluable role in achieving our goals quickly and efficiently." commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "As the year progresses, we will continue adding materially to our team with a direct focus on commercialization and revenue generation."

"With technology for Drones rapidly maturing to fly farther and carry heavier payloads, the list of potential commercial applications is quite large" said Mr. Chopra. "With a head-start on BVLOS testing, Drone Delivery Canada has the first mover advantage in Canada to be at the forefront of these solutions". "For example, in the healthcare space, broadband access and Drones create an ideal mix in delivering tele-health for rural and remote communities."

Mr. Chopra sits on public and private company boards and also advises entrepreneurs in both Toronto and Silicon Valley. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants (FCPA) and has a bachelor's degree in Commerce and a Masters in Business Management.

