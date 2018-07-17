TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has been awarded by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) a 3-year master services agreement in Brazil, with a 2-year renewal option. This contract for subsea services covers components for both the subsea equipment and flexible pipelines.

The scope of work includes maintenance services, technical assistance, inspection and end-fitting re-termination(1) of flexible pipes and umbilicals, installation support and engineering analysis of operations and installation conditions, among other services.

Hallvard Hasselknippe, President of TechnipFMC's Subsea business, stated: "We are extremely pleased to have won this important services agreement. It reinforces our long-term commitment to Petrobras' ongoing and future operations. We value our long-term, collaborative relationship with Petrobras which we will continue to strengthen through strong execution with high focus on safety, quality and efficiency".

(1) re-termination: end-fitting service cut and re-assembly of the top part of the flexible pipe in order to repair

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "estimated", "aimed", "scheduled" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to successfully deliver, and Petrobras's acceptance of, the products ordered. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Registration Statement on Form S-4, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

