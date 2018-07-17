LATECOERE: Latécoère: a new contract with Turkish Airlines to equip their Boeing 787

Turkish Airlines has selected Latécoère Interconnection Systems to equip its fleet of Boeing 787s with HD Landscape cameras.

The LATvision™ HD Landscape Camera system offers a unique experience for passengers, providing an immersive and real-time view of all flight sequences, including take-off and landing. This system enriches the passenger flight experience and is an addition to the range of on-board services the airline provides.

Turkish Airlines is one of Latécoère Interconnection Systems' key clients for video systems. This new contract illustrates as much the Group's sustained dynamic in innovation as it does its commercial development. Turkish Airlines will offer its customers the new HD Landscape Camera developed especially for the Dreamliner from 2019.

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures (61% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnexion systems (39% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2017, Latécoère employed 4,451 people in 10 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €188 789 804 divided into 94,394,902 shares with a par value of €2 per share, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP

