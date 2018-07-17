COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

17 JULY 2018

CHANGE TO RICHEMONTBOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, announces that it proposes Ms Sophie Guieysse for election as an Executive Director to the Board of Directors of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA. The election will take place at the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on 10 September 2018.

Ms Guieysse is currently Group Human Resources Director of Richemont and a member of its Senior Executive Committee. Ms Guieysse will report to Mr Lambert, Group Chief Operating Officer, equally member of the Senior Executive Committee and a Director on the Board of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA.

Ms Guieysse joined Richemont in her current capacity in October 2017 from Dior where she had been advising on the future of luxury in a connected world. She serves on the Board of Directors of Maisons du Monde and is Chairman of the Nominations & Compensation Committee. In addition, Ms Guieysse is a member of the Remuneration Committee of Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organising Committee and of the 2023 Rugby World Cup Organising Committee.

Details regarding the Board of Directors may be found on the Group's website at: http://www.richemont.com/about-richemont/corporate-governance/board-of-cfr-sa.html (http://www.richemont.com/about-richemont/corporate-governance/board-of-cfr-sa.html)

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international 'Maisons' which are recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in three segments: Jewellery Maisons, being Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Giampiero Bodino; Specialist Watchmakers, being A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Officine Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, including Alfred Dunhill, Azzedine Alaïa, Chloé, Montblanc and Peter Millar as well as watch component manufacturing activities.

In addition, Richemont owns YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP S.p.A., the world's leading online luxury retailer.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2018, Richemont reported sales of € 10 979 million, operating profit of € 1 844 million and profit for the year of € 1 221 million.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

