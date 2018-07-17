HONG KONG, July 17, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Northern New Energy Holdings Limited ("Northern New Energy" / the "Company"; stock code: 8246) today announces to propose to change its English name to "Zhonghua Gas Holdings Limited" and, to adopt "Zhonghua Gas Holdings Limited" as the new dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company, which will be subject to the approval by the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The new company name will vividly reflect its mission, its development blueprint as well as further enhance its positioning in the market.The Group will continue to focus on developing its new energy business and intend to expand its market footprint into the whole of the People's Republic of China, even extending to the Greater China Region. The Group intends to extend its business scopes to develop the trading or supply of liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and ultimately develop into a leading diversified and integrated new energy service provider in the Greater China Region.Since the second half of 2015, the Group has been aggressively developing the new energy business in Tianjin, during which, the Group initiated the business from building and upgrading the professional team, establishing professional services work flow, to completing new energy engineering projects one after one, as well as providing new energy technology development and consultancy services which required strong and professional technology requirements. Through providing excellent professional services, the Group has established a strong reputation in Tianjin within two years. In order to further expand the business scopes, the Group acquired an enterprise operating LNG as its core business in the first quarter this year. The move helped the Group diversifying the businesses to cover sale of natural gas; gas pipeline engineering; sale, installation and maintenance of gas transmission equipment; development, consultation, service and transfer of heat supply technology and development of new energy technology.Northern New Energy Holdings LimitedNorthern New Energy Holdings Limited is principally engaged in new energy operations and R&D of related technologies, as well as construction engineering business since 2015. The Group also operates restaurants, provides management services, and sells processed food and seafood. The Group also further diversified its business to cover also property investment.Media Contacts:Angel YeungJovian Communications LtdTel: +852 2581 0168Email: news@joviancomm.comSource: Northern New Energy Holdings LimitedCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.