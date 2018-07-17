EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Polyphor announces listing of new shares related to the convertible loan facility agreement with the Wellcome Trust 17-Jul-2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Polyphor announces listing of new shares related to the convertible loan facility agreement with the Wellcome Trust* Polyphor today announced that 15'758 new registered shares issued from the authorized capital have been listed today on SIX Swiss Exchange. In April 2018 Polyphor and the Wellcome Trust entered into an amendment agreement to the convertible loan facility agreement made available to Polyphor by the Wellcome Trust. In this amendment agreement the Wellcome Trust exercised its right to convert the outstanding loan amount in full immediately prior to the completion of the listing of Polyphor's shares. These shares have a lock-up period ending one year after the first day of trading. *For further information please contact:* Kalina Scott Chief Financial Officer Polyphor Ltd. Tel: +41 61 567 16 67 Email: IR@polyphor.com *About Polyphor* Polyphor is a clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company which has discovered and is developing the OMPTA (Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics). The OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics against Gram-negative bacteria to have reached phase III stage in the last 50 years. The company's lead product, murepavadin, (POL7080) is in Phase III development against Pseudomonas aeruginosa - recognized as a critical priority 1 pathogen by WHO. Polyphor is also developing an immuno-oncology candidate, balixafortide (POL6326), which has achieved clinical proof of concept in a Phase Ib/proof of concept study in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer, and a pipeline of further preclinical antibiotics based on its OMPTA platform. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FHWIMXVJWW [1] Document title: POLN_WT new shares_17.7.2018 End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Polyphor AG Hegenheimermattweg 125 4123 Allschwil Switzerland Phone: +41 61 567 1600 Fax: +41 61 567 1601 E-mail: info@polyphor.com Internet: www.polyphor.com ISIN: CH0106213793 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 705077 17-Jul-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e1bd0a8cab049d986fd17e0c4c9683c0&application_id=705077&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2018 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)