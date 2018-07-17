GAM Holding AG / Invitation 2018 Half-Year Results GAM Holding AG . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Tuesday, 31 July 2018, 9:00am (CEST) - presentation for media, analysts and investors
Dear Sir/Madam,
GAM cordially invites you to attend the presentation of its 2018 half-year results, which will take place as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 31 July 2018
Time: 9:00am CEST (8:00am GMT, 3:00am EST)
Location: Renaissance Zurich Tower Hotel, Room Bavaria AB, 1st floor, Turbinenstrasse 20, 8005 Zurich
The results will be presented by Group CEO Alexander Friedman and Group CFO Richard McNamara.
Please indicate if you would like to attend the presentation by completing the online registration form (https://www.gam.com/en/our-company/investor-relations/2018-half-year-results-presentation) or by replying to this email (mailto:media@gam.com'subject=Registration%20-%202018%20half-year%20results%20of%20GAM%20Holding%20AG) invitation by 20 July 2018.
Telephone dial-in facilities and a live webcast will be available for those who are unable to attend the event.
Detailed information on the 2018 half-year results of GAM Holding AG will be available on www.gam.com (http://www.gam.com/) from 7:00am CEST on Tuesday, 31 July 2018.
Kind regards,
|Elena Logutenkova
|Patrick Zuppiger
|Media Relations
|Investor Relations
|GAM Holding AG
|GAM Holding AG
|To listen in to the presentation by telephone:
|UK Free Phone
|0800 279 7204
|UK Local
|+44 (0) 330 336 9411
|USA Free Phone
|888 204 4368
|Switzerland Local
|+41 (0)44 580 1022
|Germany Local
|+49 (0)69 2222 2018
|Please provide the code 5667395 when requested. Please dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation in order to register. Telephone participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.
|Presentation playback:
|UK Local
|+44 (0) 207 660 0134
|USA Local
|+1 719 457 0820
|Switzerland Local
|+41 (0) 43 547 8002
|Germany Local
|+49 (0) 69 2000 1800
| Please enter the code 5667395 when requested. This playback facility will be available after the presentation until 3 August 2018 at 12:30 UTC.
To watch the webcast of the presentation:
The webcast will be accessible, both live and as a replay, on www.gam.com (http://www.gam.com/), along with the accompanying presentation slides. Please note that there will be no facility to ask questions via the webcast but only via telephone dial-in. You will need to log in and register prior to the event.
