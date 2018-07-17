Original-Research: KPS AG - von GBC AG

Acquisition costs put a strain on the current financial year; Long-term

forecast remains positive; Target price: EUR 12.50; Rating: Buy

In the first half of 17/18, the company's revenue increased by 6.7% to EUR

88.37 million (previous year: EUR 82.83 million). One reason for the

increase in revenue was an extensive software deal with a sales volume of

between EUR 7 and 8 million. In addition, the acquisitions of ICE

Consultants Europe, Infront Consulting & Management and Envoy Digital made

a valuable revenue contribution of EUR 7.17 million. Overall, the company

continues to benefit from the megatrend of digitisation and has clear

competitive edges with the pronounced industry focus on trade and

logistics, as well as with the rapid transformation method.

In the first half of 2017/18 the company's EBIT were EUR 7.51 million

(previous year: EUR 12.49 million). This resulted in an adjustment of the

EBIT-guidance for the full year, which was originally between EUR 23 and 26

million, and being adjusted to between EUR 16 and 20 million. This

development occurred from project start-up costs and higher depreciations

due to acquisitions. As part of the purchase price allocation of ICE

Consultants Europe, Infront Consulting & Management, and Envoy Digital,

intangible assets were recognised on the balance sheet. The intangible

assets relate primarily to customer relationships and orders on hand. This

resulted in higher M&A-related depreciations of EUR 1.45 million. Personnel

expenses also increased by 19.7% to EUR 30.85 million (previous year: EUR

25.77 million). In our opinion, the build-up of an extensive workforce is

extremely positive, since operating growth in the area of transformation

consultancy is only possible through staff. For example, the company can

gradually replace freelancers with in-house staff and potentially make cost

savings. In addition, the company has gained good access to the Spanish

labour market with the ICE acquisition. Wages are lower in Spain than in

Germany, which is expected to lead to a long-term margin improvement for

KPS.

Against the backdrop of the semi-annual figures, we adjusted our sales

forecast to EUR 170.00 million for FY 2017/18 and to EUR 185.08 million for

FY 2018/19. Historically, the company has been able to achieve double-digit

growth levels and has generally exceeded the guidance. The company remains

in an attractive growth market with the megatrend of digitisation, and,

with the industry focus on trade and logistics as well as the rapid

transformation method, it should possess valuable competitive edges. At the

same time, the company is pressing ahead with the geographical expansion in

Europe and the USA. We assume that the company will return to historical

growth levels in the medium to long term.

With the adjustment of the EBIT guidance, we have adjusted our EBIT

forecast to EUR 16.26 million for FY 17/18 and EUR 26.29 million for FY

18/19. In the short term, we are expecting the PPA depreciations and the

higher project start-up costs to place a burden on earnings. In the medium

to long term, the historical EBIT margins of over 15% are expected to be

reached. We assume that with the switch from freelancers to in-house

employees, earnings improvements should be possible, and the

industrialisation of the consulting approach should help in this respect.

On the basis of our DCF model, we have calculated a fair value of EUR 12.50

per share (previously: EUR 16.60). The target price adjustment is based on

the adjusted forecasts for the next two years and an increase in the beta

factor. Due to the comparatively high dependence on major customers, we are

now assuming higher cost of equity. Nevertheless, we retain our long-term

revenue and margin estimates and assume that KPS is well positioned in

terms of operations.

