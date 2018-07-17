FIRSTGROUP PLC - AGM Statement

FirstGroup plc

2018 AGM statement

FirstGroup plc ('FirstGroup', the 'Group'), a leading transport operator in the UK and North America, will be holding its Annual General Meeting at 1.30pm today in Aberdeen. FirstGroup Executive Chairman Wolfhart Hauser will make the following remarks on recent trading at the shareholder meeting:

"I am pleased to say that the Group's overall trading performance in the first quarter has been in line with the plans we outlined at the end of May. In July we were able to begin the process of withdrawing from most of Greyhound Canada's operations in the west of the country, which will address some of the long-standing issues in that part of the business.

"The Board is examining all appropriate means to mobilise the considerable value inherent in the Group, and to deliver shareholder value in a sustainable way while enhancing the services we provide to our customers and communities."

The Group is scheduled to announce interim results for the six months to 30 September 2018 on Tuesday 13 November 2018.

Forward looking statements

Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this announcement may constitute 'forward-looking statements' with respect to the business, strategy and plans of the Group and our current goals, assumptions and expectations relating to our future financial condition, performance and results. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Except as required by the UK Listing Rules and applicable law, the Group does not undertake any obligation to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading transport operator in the UK and North America. With £6.4 billion in revenue and around 100,000 employees, we transported 2.1 billion passengers last year. Each of our five divisions is a leader in its field: In North America, First Student is the largest provider of student transportation with a fleet of 42,000 yellow school buses, First Transit is one of the largest providers of outsourced transit management and contracting services, while Greyhound is the only nationwide operator of scheduled intercity coaches. In the UK, First Bus is one of Britain's largest bus operators, transporting 1.6 million passengers a day, and First Rail is one of the country's largest and most experienced rail operators, carrying more than 260 million passengers last year.

Our vision is to provide solutions for an increasingly congested world... keeping people moving and communities prospering.

