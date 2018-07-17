NEW YORK, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced that PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq:PEP), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq:NDX) and the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq:NDXE) prior to market open on Monday, July 23, 2018. PepsiCo, Inc. will replace DISH Network Corporation (Nasdaq:DISH) in the indexes.



PepsiCo, Inc. is headquartered in Purchase, New York, and has a market capitalization of approximately $154.4 billion. For more information about the company, go to www.pepsico.com.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq's proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.



NDAQG



MediaContact:



Christine Barna, Nasdaq



(646)441-5310



Issuer & Investor Contact:



Carla Proto, Nasdaq



(203) 926-3326