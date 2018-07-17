Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-07-17 / 10:35 *"Procurement must be the driver" * *iLOGIC enables spot and contract buying on one logistics platform* Luxembourg, 17.07.2018 - The IT logistics specialist CLEAR LOGISTICS, www.clear-logistics.com [1], offers with the software platform iLOGIC an innovative e-procurement solution for purchasing. At the touch of a button and in real time, relevant data required for the electronic procurement process is available on the dashboard. Spots and contracts can be used quickly, transparently and digitally with iLOGIC. CLEAR LOGISTICS thus significantly simplifies management in procurement. The e-procurement software can be easily implemented in existing systems. "Procurement must be the driver, otherwise it will be pushed back into its original, purely executive role," says Christian Wilhelm, founder and managing director of CLEAR LOGISTICS. "The more digital and above all autonomous the procurement processes are, the sooner procurement can concentrate on its strategic tasks." The Robo-Assistant integrated by CLEAR LOGISTICS already takes over administrative tasks, such as communication with the service provider, sanity checks and auto-assignment from the system. In addition, it creates data-driven proposals for the award result and evaluates complex supply chain scenarios. Thanks to advanced technology, iLOGIC enables the rapid upload of relevant data, networking with freight forwarders, carriers and shippers, and the rapid creation of quotations. At the same time, all tender results can be compared in real time. The iLOGIC software offers the most modern form of combinatorics evaluation in e-procurement and powerful reporting right up to the billing system - configured on individual declaring. The iLOGIC software is aimed at forwarders, freight forwarders and carriers alike. Numerous customers are already using CLEAR LOGISTICS' e-procurement platform and rate management to digitally control the virtual tendermanagement process. CLEAR LOGISTICS offers iLOGIC not only in the classic white label principle, but also the technical implementation, support and execution of tenders, customer care and further support and IT services. Since last year CLEAR LOGISTICS is also located in the Digital.hub Logistics Dortmund. Christian Wilhelm, who founded the expanding company in 2016, is a logistics innovator and works on various projects with the Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics (IML). Corporate CLEAR LOGISTICS was founded out of the successfully established CLEAR GROUP. The IT logistics company offers solutions for the following areas e-Procurement, Rate Management and Logistics Controlling - as an integrated solution without media discontinuity. The strength is the individual adaptation of the software to the complex business processes. The iLOGIC eLogistics platform digitizes and optimizes logistic purchasing processes as Software as a Service (SaaS) and direct communication between industry, trade and forwarding. Logistics service providers, industrial and trading companies benefit from a high degree of digitization, networking and automation. Leading customers from the Automotive, Chemicals, Food, Logistics, Hightech and Retail divisions successfully use iLOGIC. CLEAR LOGISTICS is growing at an above-average rate with the goal of continuously developing Procurement Intelligence in order to establish autonomous procurement processes. Contact Ines Felicitas Rittner Mail: ines-felicitas.rittner@clear-logistics.com Cell: +49 172 866 22 20 - Office: +352 2674 0206 CLEAR LOGISTICS S.à r.l. 30, Esplanade de la Moselle L-6637 Wasserbillig, Luxemburg www.clear-logistics.com End of Media Release Issuer: Clear Logistics Key word(s): Information technology 2018-07-17 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 705175 2018-07-17 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=16a6f338e4a3c6476c457c9a275e7119&application_id=705175&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

