AXS International, Inc. Announces a New Manufacturing Plant in Sudan

One of the first American Companies to Venture to Sudan After the Complete Lift of American Sanctions.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2018 / AXS International, Inc. (www.axs-international.com) is the only American research & development manufacturing company specializing in the production and marketing of the Aluminum Network Mesh (AXS).





AXS Products have many universal applications that are proven to protect humans, assets and the environment from explosions, fires, oil spills and the Green House Effect. AXS International's main manufacturing plant and corporate office is located in the Greater Detroit Area in Michigan USA with international manufacturing plants in Jordan in partnership with AXS Jordan and now in Sudan in partnership with AXS Sudan.

In case of ignition by sparks or open fire, AXS Products reduce the propagation of heat and break up the pressure build up inside the gasoline or gas tank by distributing the pressure and heat over its large surface area preventing them from breaching the outer tank walls stopping a probable explosion.

Michael

Makki(left) CEO of AXS International Group Shaking hands with Dr. Hizabr

Elsheikh after signing the agreement to build an AXS manufacturing facility in

Khartoum, Sudan

Furthermore, AXS Products are proven to reduce the emission of VOC and other toxic vapors by condensing the vapor and returning it into liquid state.

AXS International, Inc. has formed a partnership with Dr. Hizabr Elsheikh to establish AXS Sudan. The partnership was signed in July 2018 to start a manufacturing facility in Khartoum, Sudan.

AXS International, Inc. has embarked on this partnership with a major Sudanese Group because as an American company we believe in the strength of our Sudanese partners and the bright future of Sudan.

We are convinced that this partnership will pave the road for more American companies to partner up with local Sudanese businesses that are eager to transfer leading American technologies to many sectors of the Sudanese economy in Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, mining, healthcare and agriculture.

AXS Sudan shall be fully operational by October 2018.

AXS Sudan shall have an annual capacity of 7 million AXS liters to serve the needs of Sudan, South Sudan, Niger, Chad, Kenya and other African Sub-Sahara countries.

Contact:

Michael Makki

AXS International, Inc.

mmmakki@axs-international.com

SOURCE: AXS International, Inc.