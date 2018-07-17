SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC: SolarWinds Deepens Infrastructure Visibility with Log Manager for Orion

New log management solution delivers integrated, comprehensive event log management, collection, and consolidation to boost time-to-resolution

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (http://www.solarwinds.com/?CMP=PUB-PR-NMS-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_LMO_TXT-LMO-20180717_X_X_X-X), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced SolarWindsLog Manager for Orion (https://www.solarwinds.com/log-manager-for-orion-software/?CMP=PUB-PR-NMS-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_LMO_TXT-LMO-20180717_X_X_X-X), a new, powerful log management tool for on-premises IT environments. Fully integrated with the SolarWinds Orion Platform (https://www.solarwinds.com/orion/?CMP=PUB-PR-NMS-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_LMO_TXT-LMO-20180717_X_X_X-X), Log Manager is designed to provide the essential components an IT operations team needs for improved log monitoring, troubleshooting, and performance management.

While IT infrastructure generates vast amounts of log data each day-from syslogs to SNMP traps and Windows events-the responsibility of evaluating the information to determine which is most valuable falls on the shoulders of technology professionals. Log Manager, the latest addition to the larger SolarWinds network and systems management portfolio, is designed to provide integrated log management and infrastructure performance monitoring within a single platform, empowering users with the ability to filter, search, and visualize log data from thousands of devices and troubleshoot performance near real-time.

"Application uptime is now a key business metric. As such, technology professionals must strive toward optimized performance amidst mounting complexities and hybrid IT challenges," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. "Log Manager for Orion was developed specifically for IT operations teams to provide a unified log management and infrastructure performance monitoring solution, helping to generate deeper visibility and actionable insights that can keep the modern business running smoothly."

Built on the Orion Platform-a modular, scalable, unified monitoring architecture, Log Manager is intended to provide seamless integration with SolarWinds network and systems tools including Network Performance Monitor (https://www.solarwinds.com/network-performance-monitor/?CMP=PUB-PR-NMS-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_LMO_TXT-LMO-20180717_X_X_X-X) and Server & Application Monitor (https://www.solarwinds.com/server-application-monitor/?CMP=PUB-PR-NMS-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_LMO_TXT-LMO-20180717_X_X_X-X). The unified console can deliver single click access to network, systems, and log data-all through a single pane of glass to support accelerated troubleshooting and root cause analysis.

The new Log Manager for Orion solution is also equipped to provide users with an interactive live-mode log stream that helps simplify troubleshooting with the ability to monitor log data and identify potential issues as they occur. Log Manager also supports color-coded tagging of log data to aid with filtering, searching, and identifying performance issues. Users can filter for particular keywords, like event IDs or error codes, as well as refine search timeframes to explore historical and near real-time log data.

Pricing and Availability

SolarWinds Log Manager for Orion is available immediately, with pricing starting at $1,495*.

SolarWinds Log Manager for Orion is also available bundled with SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor or SolarWinds Server & Application Monitor.

For more information, including a free 30-day trial of SolarWinds Log Manager for Orion, visit the SolarWinds website (http://www.solarwinds.com/?CMP=PUB-PR-NMS-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_LMO_TXT-LMO-20180717_X_X_X-X) , or call +1-385-374-7024. Watch an overview video here (https://www.solarwinds.com/resources/video/solarwinds-log-manager-for-orion/?CMP=PUB-PR-NMS-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_LMO_TXT-LMO-20180717_X_X_X-X).

*Prices as of July 17, 2018 in US dollars. Pricing may vary based upon the jurisdiction and applicable currency. Please contact a local SolarWinds sales representative to find pricing specific to your jurisdiction.

