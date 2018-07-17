Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on July 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. EET

Due to positive development, Valmet revises upwards its net sales guidance for 2018.

New guidance for 2018:

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2018 will increase in comparison with 2017 (EUR 3,058 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2018 will increase in comparison with 2017 (EUR 218 million).

Previous guidance for 2018 on March 21, 2018:

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2018 will remain at the same level as in 2017 (EUR 3,058 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2018 will increase in comparison with 2017 (EUR 218 million).

Valmet will publish its Half Year Financial Review for January 1 - June 30, 2018 on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at approximately 3:00 pm Finnish time (EET). The company is currently on silent period and will comment its financial performance and outlook next time after the publication of the Half Year Financial Review.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

