Welland, Ontario and Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2018) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT") and its joint venture partner, CAT5 Solar and Microgrids ("CAT5"), are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with StormAid.

CAT5 has been working with StormAid to support the initiative as a spring board to help not only Puerto Rico but other affected areas around the globe, by providing the expertise to create net zero homes. CAT5 will be deploying several ENERTEC Power Wagons for use during StormAid events to allow people to charge cell phones and other devices. After these event, ENERTEC Power Wagons will be used to assist the affected areas. The resources generated by StormAid are expected to be deployed, in part, to support the rebuilding of housing and energy systems including further ENERTEC Power Wagon purchases.

About StormAid

StormAid was formed in the wake of the 2017 hurricane season to help propagate awareness and resources for relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts for islands devastated by the superstorms of last summer. StormAid's primary focus is on Puerto Rico as an incubation model for a broad array of advanced technology driven mitigation solutions, in the areas of construction, sustainable energy and blockchain based, economic and organizational system structures. All are intended to propagate viable, long term solutions for an increasingly destructive environmental climate.

StormAid is structured to amplify the voices and efforts of a broad-based coalition of constituents throughout the volunteer and entrepreneurial communities, including musical artists, filmmakers, members of the worldwide media and entertainment industries, .orgs, and entrepreneurially driven, solutions oriented organizations.

StormAid's deployment strategy has evolved around two interwoven unit missions. One side is focused around multiple, celebrity driven concert events. These are of the ilk of LiveAid and other large-scale, humanitarian concert events from which the world-class producer and production team evolved. The events are intended to stimulate international attention through artist driven concerts. Concerts are in the planning stages for venues in Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Dallas, Nashville and others. The main stage event will broadcast from the Coliseo in San Juan, PR.

The second initiative is implemented by a broad-based coalition of documentary filmmakers., who are recording content that tells the stories of the evolving solutions and of those who are leading the way. A blockchain-structured, internet-based, StormAid Media Channel is in development and is soon to launch. The purpose of the StormAid Channel is to provide an international communications and resource conduit on which to carry the documentary stories of all solutions and constituents involved. As the first blockchain portal of its kind, it is designed to be a wholly transparent, non-corruptive system on which contributions; whether they are fiat, crypto or creative works, can be delivered to specific recipients of their choice. The StormAid initiative continues to grow at an exponential rate in its mission to amplify and bring light to the missions and initiatives of those involved in the restoration of our Planet.

Robert Baldwin, StormAid co-founder and Executive Producer/Director of Communications Content commented, "We are involved with a number of leading edge technology providers, but CAT5, in my humble opinion, has the innovative and superior solutions in energy and construction technologies. Additionally, they have exhibited the courage to be on the front line of deployment in Puerto Rico and elsewhere. We could not be more honored than to have CAT5 as our invaluable strategic partner and collaborator in the StormAid initiative."

Based on the historic data of past events along with the momentum StormAid has gathered, it is perceived that upwards of two billion people could ultimately stream the events and content, potentially stimulating hundreds of millions in resources for StormAid related initiatives and recipients.

John Gamble CEO of EHT comments, "We are very pleased to be associated with StormAid, the combination of their ability to raise capital and our ability to initially deploy products to disaster areas and then to rebuild damaged structures and energy systems, allow us to minimize the hardship natural disasters cause."

There are over 2,000 homes currently that need to be built in Puerto Rico and the power grid continues to be the primary concern of all the people.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

