Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 16-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 410.02p INCLUDING current year revenue 415.33p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 405.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.07p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---