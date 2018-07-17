Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2018) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Coates was elected to the Company's Board of Directors at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders on June 28, 2018.

Mr. Coates brings a wealth of capital markets experience along with a broad understanding of zeolite to the Company's Board. Mr. Coates is Principal of Grove Capital Group Ltd. in Toronto, Canada and over the past several years has orchestrated the restructuring and subsequent sale of several companies, including the sale of Earth Innovations Inc. to International Zeolite in December, 2017. He continues to serve as President of Earth Innovations, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Zeolite, through which the Company is focusing its combined efforts for the development, marketing and sales of zeolite-based products in retail and commercial markets.

"I'm pleased to join the Board of International Zeolite and look forward to becoming more involved in the Company's overall efforts to develop markets for natural zeolite and zeolite-based products," said Mr. Coates. "With an expanding sales and marketing team and the increased market awareness for natural zeolite applications to provide valuable, effective solutions to a huge range of industrial, agricultural, environmental and consumer issues, I believe that the future for International Zeolite is very bright."

"As part of our corporate evolution, Stephen Coates will be an asset to our Board, said Ray Paquette, CEO, International Zeolite. Stephen brings years of public company and zeolite sales experience and understands the expanding opportunities ahead for the Company. His impressive track record will be valuable as we move forward in developing new products and markets for our natural zeolite and zeolite products. We look forward to Stephen contributing to the success of International Zeolite."

