The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 16 July 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1393.28 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1384.21 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1413.05 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1403.98 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at