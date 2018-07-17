Chinese module giant JA Solar has announced the completion of a merger that makes it the latest in a line of solar manufacturers to voluntarily de-list from a major stock exchange.JA Solar today announced the completion of its merger with holding company JASO Acquisition. With the completion, JA is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the parent company, and no longer publicly traded on the U.S. based Nasdaq stock exchange. JASO Acquisition is part of a group of companies led by JA Solar CEO and Chairman Baofeng Jin, who first made an offer to buy the module maker outright in 2015. The merger agreement ...

