Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, and Coinfloor, a group of leading cryptocurrency exchanges designed for institutional investors, announce that Coinfloor and their subsidiary companies, Coinfloor Exchange UK, Coinfloor Exchange Gibraltar and CoinfloorEX, a British Virgin island-based cryptocurrency futures and spot exchange, will implement Trading Technologies' TT Score machine learning technology to surveil all market activity on their cryptocurrency exchanges.

Additionally, Trading Technologies will provide global access to CoinfloorEX via its professional-grade TT and TT Crypto trading platforms beginning in Q3 2018.

This strategic partnership between two technology innovators represents the first adoption of machine learning technology for market surveillance by a cryptocurrency trading venue and the first implementation of TT Score by an exchange. The system, which is expected to be operational in August, will allow Coinfloor Group's exchanges to identify potentially manipulative market behavior by employing artificial intelligence and private cloud technologies.

"There is strong demand for an alternative to cash-settled crypto futures from market participants. CoinfloorEX's connection to the TT and TT Crypto trading platforms is an excellent opportunity for professional traders and institutions to frictionlessly access the first and only physically delivered crypto futures exchange in the market today.

"Coinfloor's brand promise is founded upon trust, reliability and security. We are proud to be first-in-market with TT Score's artificial intelligence surveillance, enabling us to continue to assure our clients that our group of exchanges value and demonstrate transparency in a preemptively compliant environment," said Obi Nwosu, Coinfloor CEO.

"Coinfloor's landmark implementation of TT Score serves as an important validation of our technology and our novel application of machine learning. We anticipate Coinfloor's use of TT Score to help ensure market integrity coupled with our forthcoming connection to the CoinfloorEX marketplace will drive additional market participation by institutional and professional traders," said Rick Lane, Trading Technologies' CEO.

The TT platform provides professional traders with direct global market access and ultra-low-latency trade execution through TT's privately managed colocated infrastructure spanning five continents. Designed specifically for professional traders, brokers and market-access providers, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading styles that range from manual point-and-click trading to low-double-digit microsecond automated order entry, anywhere in the world.

TT Crypto, which launched earlier this year with a connection to U.S.-based Coinbase, is a free crypto-only trading interface and mobile app for trading spot cryptocurrency markets. TT Crypto incorporates the robust feature set of the award-winning TT platform, including charting, advanced order types, algo design and execution, with functionality specifically for trading spot cryptocurrencies.

