Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announced that CCH SureTax for US Corporate Sales and Use Tax has achieved certification to integrate with the SAP S/4HANA Cloud tax interface. By integrating CCH SureTax, customers who use SAP solutions can automatically calculate tax liabilities for transactions and accruals based on current tax rates, nexus and precise tax jurisdiction information, as well as industry specific rules and exceptions affecting the taxability of products and services.

CCH SureTax is one of the first indirect tax solutions to achieve certification with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the intelligent, next-generation Cloud ERP business suite. SAP solutions integrate business processes, turn real-time data into actions, and increase employee productivity-with the security expected from SAP-enabling organizations to innovate, transform and run ahead.

"With the increases in tax complexity, CCH SureTax is an ideal solution for companies wrestling with indirect tax challenges," said James Paterson, VP and General Manager, Corporate Indirect, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "As more businesses adopt SAP S/4 HANA Cloud, tax departments can accelerate time to value by leveraging the CCH SureTax integration for enterprise-ready sales and use tax functionality."

The depth and breadth of CCH SureTax's data content makes it a preferred solution for organizations doing business in industries with complex indirect tax requirements-such as manufacturing, construction, professional services, food beverage, wholesale distribution, eCommerce, and telecommunications-to lower their tax liabilities and reduce the risk from tax audits.

