Regulatory News:

IPSEN:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares

acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.07.9 FR0010259150 1000 135.3439 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.07.10 FR0010259150 400 135.15 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.07.11 FR0010259150 1000 137.5831 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.07.12 FR0010259150 1200 140.3667 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.07.13 FR0010259150 400 144.6 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

