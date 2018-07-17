sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 17

FirstGroup plc

Result of 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM)

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

FORAGAINSTTOTALWITHHELD
Number of Votes% of VoteNumber of Votes% of VoteNumber of VotesNumber of Votes
1To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2018908,588,82899.97239,2530.03908,828,08128,447,184
2To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy787,510,51284.52144,272,29915.48931,782,8115,492,503
3To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2018870,429,58696.3732,771,0503.63903,200,63634,074,629
4To elect David Robbie as a Director851,284,95991.3181,031,9948.69932,316,9534,958,313
5To re-elect Warwick Brady as a Director928,399,63299.583,920,8430.42932,320,4754,954,791
6To re-elect Matthew Gregory as a Director928,888,97999.633,449,3990.37932,338,3784,936,888
7To re-elect Jimmy Groombridge as a Director928,507,17399.593,848,3960.41932,355,5694,919,697
8To re-elect Drummond Hall as a Director930,248,51299.782,087,0000.22932,335,5124,939,754
9To re-elect Wolfhart Hauser as a Director791,673,39584.92140,633,80715.08932,307,2024,967,347
10To re-elect Martha Poulter as a Director930,334,33099.791,973,4910.21932,307,8214,964,945
11To re-elect Imelda Walsh as a Director908,208,63497.4124,119,4492.59932,328,0834,947,183
12To re-elect Jim Winestock as a Director928,402,32299.583,954,7160.42932,357,0384,917,512
13To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors880,883,58694.4851,436,9075.52932,320,4934,954,772
14To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors929,767,15399.732,544,2360.27932,311,3894,963,877
15To authorise the Directors to allot shares916,661,27598.3215,698,4331.68932,359,7084,915,558
16To authorise the Directors to disapply pre?emption rights931,109,95099.871,195,2610.13932,305,2114,970,055
17To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments880,158,58994.4152,137,8225.59932,296,4114,978,854
18To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares906,933,42297.4124,097,5512.59931,030,9736,244,292
19To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure814,098,15087.32118,230,39812.68932,328,5484,946,718
20To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice897,042,28796.2035,434,8973.80932,477,1844,798,082
21To approve the renewal of the Long-Term Incentive Plan Rules812,273,27687.17119,543,99512.83931,817,2715,457,995

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Votes were cast for a total of 937,275,265 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 77.36% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 1,211,542,996 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 157,229 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights.

Resolutions 1 to 15, 19 and 21 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 and 20 as Special Resolutions. Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business, passed at the AGM on 17 July 2018, will shortly be available to view via the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1


© 2018 PR Newswire