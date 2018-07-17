FIRSTGROUP PLC - Result of AGM
London, July 17
FirstGroup plc
Result of 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM)
FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.
|FOR
|AGAINST
|TOTAL
|WITHHELD
|Number of Votes
|% of Vote
|Number of Votes
|% of Vote
|Number of Votes
|Number of Votes
|1
|To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2018
|908,588,828
|99.97
|239,253
|0.03
|908,828,081
|28,447,184
|2
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|787,510,512
|84.52
|144,272,299
|15.48
|931,782,811
|5,492,503
|3
|To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2018
|870,429,586
|96.37
|32,771,050
|3.63
|903,200,636
|34,074,629
|4
|To elect David Robbie as a Director
|851,284,959
|91.31
|81,031,994
|8.69
|932,316,953
|4,958,313
|5
|To re-elect Warwick Brady as a Director
|928,399,632
|99.58
|3,920,843
|0.42
|932,320,475
|4,954,791
|6
|To re-elect Matthew Gregory as a Director
|928,888,979
|99.63
|3,449,399
|0.37
|932,338,378
|4,936,888
|7
|To re-elect Jimmy Groombridge as a Director
|928,507,173
|99.59
|3,848,396
|0.41
|932,355,569
|4,919,697
|8
|To re-elect Drummond Hall as a Director
|930,248,512
|99.78
|2,087,000
|0.22
|932,335,512
|4,939,754
|9
|To re-elect Wolfhart Hauser as a Director
|791,673,395
|84.92
|140,633,807
|15.08
|932,307,202
|4,967,347
|10
|To re-elect Martha Poulter as a Director
|930,334,330
|99.79
|1,973,491
|0.21
|932,307,821
|4,964,945
|11
|To re-elect Imelda Walsh as a Director
|908,208,634
|97.41
|24,119,449
|2.59
|932,328,083
|4,947,183
|12
|To re-elect Jim Winestock as a Director
|928,402,322
|99.58
|3,954,716
|0.42
|932,357,038
|4,917,512
|13
|To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors
|880,883,586
|94.48
|51,436,907
|5.52
|932,320,493
|4,954,772
|14
|To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors
|929,767,153
|99.73
|2,544,236
|0.27
|932,311,389
|4,963,877
|15
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares
|916,661,275
|98.32
|15,698,433
|1.68
|932,359,708
|4,915,558
|16
|To authorise the Directors to disapply pre?emption rights
|931,109,950
|99.87
|1,195,261
|0.13
|932,305,211
|4,970,055
|17
|To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments
|880,158,589
|94.41
|52,137,822
|5.59
|932,296,411
|4,978,854
|18
|To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares
|906,933,422
|97.41
|24,097,551
|2.59
|931,030,973
|6,244,292
|19
|To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure
|814,098,150
|87.32
|118,230,398
|12.68
|932,328,548
|4,946,718
|20
|To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice
|897,042,287
|96.20
|35,434,897
|3.80
|932,477,184
|4,798,082
|21
|To approve the renewal of the Long-Term Incentive Plan Rules
|812,273,276
|87.17
|119,543,995
|12.83
|931,817,271
|5,457,995
Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
Votes were cast for a total of 937,275,265 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 77.36% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 1,211,542,996 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 157,229 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights.
Resolutions 1 to 15, 19 and 21 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 and 20 as Special Resolutions. Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business, passed at the AGM on 17 July 2018, will shortly be available to view via the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1