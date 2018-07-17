FIRSTGROUP PLC - Result of AGM

FirstGroup plc

Result of 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM)

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD Number of Votes % of Vote Number of Votes % of Vote Number of Votes Number of Votes 1 To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2018 908,588,828 99.97 239,253 0.03 908,828,081 28,447,184 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 787,510,512 84.52 144,272,299 15.48 931,782,811 5,492,503 3 To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2018 870,429,586 96.37 32,771,050 3.63 903,200,636 34,074,629 4 To elect David Robbie as a Director 851,284,959 91.31 81,031,994 8.69 932,316,953 4,958,313 5 To re-elect Warwick Brady as a Director 928,399,632 99.58 3,920,843 0.42 932,320,475 4,954,791 6 To re-elect Matthew Gregory as a Director 928,888,979 99.63 3,449,399 0.37 932,338,378 4,936,888 7 To re-elect Jimmy Groombridge as a Director 928,507,173 99.59 3,848,396 0.41 932,355,569 4,919,697 8 To re-elect Drummond Hall as a Director 930,248,512 99.78 2,087,000 0.22 932,335,512 4,939,754 9 To re-elect Wolfhart Hauser as a Director 791,673,395 84.92 140,633,807 15.08 932,307,202 4,967,347 10 To re-elect Martha Poulter as a Director 930,334,330 99.79 1,973,491 0.21 932,307,821 4,964,945 11 To re-elect Imelda Walsh as a Director 908,208,634 97.41 24,119,449 2.59 932,328,083 4,947,183 12 To re-elect Jim Winestock as a Director 928,402,322 99.58 3,954,716 0.42 932,357,038 4,917,512 13 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors 880,883,586 94.48 51,436,907 5.52 932,320,493 4,954,772 14 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 929,767,153 99.73 2,544,236 0.27 932,311,389 4,963,877 15 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 916,661,275 98.32 15,698,433 1.68 932,359,708 4,915,558 16 To authorise the Directors to disapply pre?emption rights 931,109,950 99.87 1,195,261 0.13 932,305,211 4,970,055 17 To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments 880,158,589 94.41 52,137,822 5.59 932,296,411 4,978,854 18 To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares 906,933,422 97.41 24,097,551 2.59 931,030,973 6,244,292 19 To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure 814,098,150 87.32 118,230,398 12.68 932,328,548 4,946,718 20 To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 897,042,287 96.20 35,434,897 3.80 932,477,184 4,798,082 21 To approve the renewal of the Long-Term Incentive Plan Rules 812,273,276 87.17 119,543,995 12.83 931,817,271 5,457,995

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Votes were cast for a total of 937,275,265 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 77.36% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 1,211,542,996 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 157,229 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights.

Resolutions 1 to 15, 19 and 21 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 and 20 as Special Resolutions. Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business, passed at the AGM on 17 July 2018, will shortly be available to view via the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1