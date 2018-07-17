BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, July 17
|BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST plc (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)
|All information is at 30 June 2018 and unaudited.
|Performance at month end with net income reinvested
|One
|Three
|One
|Three
|Five
|Month
|Months
|Year
|Years
|Years
|Net asset value
|-2.5%
|8.6%
|24.3%
|66.4%
|20.7%
|Share price
|-4.0%
|5.1%
|20.8%
|61.0%
|20.5%
|EMIX Global Mining Index (Gross)
|-1.2%
|8.5%
|22.9%
|64.6%
|37.1%
|EMIX Global Mining Index (Net)*
|-1.2%
|8.4%
|22.3%
|62.2%
|33.6%
|(Total return)
Sources: BlackRock, EMIX Global Mining Index, Datastream
|* The Company's performance benchmark (the EMIX Global Mining Total Return Index) may be calculated on either a Gross or a Net return basis. Net return (NR) indices calculate the reinvestment of dividends net of withholding taxes using the tax rates applicable to non-resident institutional investors, and hence give a lower total return than indices where calculations are on a Gross basis. As the Company is subject to the same withholding tax rates for the countries in which it invests, the NR basis is felt to be the most accurate, appropriate, consistent and fair comparison for the Company. Historically the benchmark data for the Company has always been stated on a Gross basis, and therefore for transparency both sets of benchmark data are provided in the table above. Going forward it is the Board's intention to monitor the Company's performance with reference to the NR version of the benchmark.
|At month end
|Net asset value including income1:
|445.77p
|Net asset value capital only:
|439.60p
|1 Includes net revenue of 5.40p
|Share price:
|386.50p
|Discount to NAV2:
|13.3%
|Total assets:
|£897.5m
|Net yield3:
|4.0%
|Net gearing:
|14.1%
|Ordinary shares in issue:
|176,455,242
|Ordinary shares held in treasury:
|16,556,600
|Ongoing charges4:
|1.00%
|2 Discount to NAV including income.
3 Based on a quarterly interim dividend of 3.00p per share declared on 25 April 2018 in respect of the year ending 31 December 2018 and quarterly interim dividends of 3.00p per share declared on 10 August 2017 and 10 November 2017 and a final dividend of 6.60p per share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017.
4 Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year ended 31 December 2017.
|Sector
|% Total
|Country Analysis
|% Total
|Assets
|Assets
|Diversified
|48.4
|Global
|62.4
|Copper
|20.1
|Latin America
|10.7
|Gold
|14.0
|Australasia
|10.7
|Silver & Diamonds
|8.0
|Canada
|6.7
|Industrial Minerals
|7.2
|Other Africa
|6.3
|Zinc
|0.9
|South Africa
|0.7
|Steel
|0.4
|USA
|0.6
|Aluminium
|0.3
|Kazakhstan
|0.4
|Iron Ore
|0.1
|Russia
|0.4
|Net current assets
|0.6
|Peru
|0.2
|-----
|Argentina
|0.2
|100.0
|Mexico
|0.1
|Net current assets
|0.6
|=====
|-----
|100.0
|=====
|Ten Largest Investments
Company
|% Total
Assets
|Rio Tinto
|10.7
|BHP Billiton
|10.0
|Glencore
|8.1
|Vale
|7.9
|First Quantum Minerals
|7.5
|Teck Resources
|5.7
|Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde
|3.2
|Mountain Province Diamonds
|2.8
|Avanco Resources - Royalty Contract
|2.3
|Oz Minerals
|2.2
|Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:
|Performance
|The Company's NAV decreased by 2.5% in June, underperforming its benchmark, the EMIX Global Mining Index (net return), which returned -1.2%.
|June was a difficult month for the mining sector, which took it into negative territory overall for 2018. The month saw more noise around potential trade wars as President Donald Trump approved tariffs worth $50bn on China, leading Beijing to counter with $50bn of tariffs of its own. Concerns heightened around the potential for this to derail the global economic growth story and mined commodities suffered as a result. However, whilst the market focused on the risks surrounding rising protectionism, global economic data remained healthy, with global manufacturing PMI increasing to 53.0.
|The US dollar strengthened over the month, providing another headwind for commodity prices and precious metals in particular. Gold, silver and platinum prices were off -4.1%, -2.2% and -6.2% respectively. The base metals were also weak, with zinc, copper and nickel down -6.2%, -3.2% and -2.2% respectively. The bulk commodities were relatively stable, however, with the iron ore (62% fe) price up +2.3% over the month to $67/tonne. (Commodity returns in USD)
|During the month, underperformance was mainly stock specific. Our position in Vale, which has been a strong source of relative returns over the past 18 months, was a notable detractor on the back of deteriorating sentiment towards Brazil and emerging markets in general.
|Among the Company's smaller positions, Arizona Mining received a bid from South32 during the month, at a ~50% premium to last close. In addition, the bid for Avanco Resources from Oz Minerals was declared unconditional during the month, with Oz Minerals to commence compulsory acquisition.
|Strategy and Outlook
|After two strong years, investors that have not been exposed to mining may now be questioning if they have missed the opportunity. We are, however, still a long way below the peak in 2011 and the sector continues to trade at a valuation discount to broader equity markets. Meanwhile, free cash flow in the sector is close to the highest it has ever been. That said, we believe most mined commodities look reasonably fairly priced and so our base case is that they remain range-bound at current levels. Crucially, however, mining equities are still pricing in commodity prices well below current spot prices and, as such, we are constructive on the shares but fairly neutral on the commodities themselves. Many still distrust the miners, expecting them to make the same mistakes of the past in terms of poor capital discipline. Our view though is that the pain of the recent down-cycle is still too fresh in the minds of management teams for this to become a widespread issue in the near-term. We have begun to see moderate increases in sustaining capex announced but we believe for the most part these have been necessary increases rather than indicative of a widespread return to poor capital discipline.
|All data points are in GBP terms unless stated otherwise.
|17 July 2018
