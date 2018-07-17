The global tooth filling materials market 2018-2022 is expected to register a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005891/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global tooth filling materials market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market's growth is the global increase in expenses on dental care. The rise in periodontal diseases and gum infections, which include developments of plaque and tartar, can be attributed to the rising cost of dental care expenditures. In countries such as the US, that national dental care expenditure was expected to be USD 113.5 billion in 2014 and this trend on dental expenditure is steady in the US. Manufacturers of tooth filling materials have witnessed a global increase in dental spending indicating the need to treat caries or remove cavities. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness a rise in expenses related to dental care and this increase in expenses can positively impact the demand for tooth filling materials due to the long-term benefits these products offer.

This market research report on the global tooth filling materials market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

THIS REPORT IS AVAILABLE AT A USD 1,000 DISCOUNT FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY: VIEW MARKET SNAPSHOT BEFORE PURCHASING

In this report, Technavio highlights the continuous improvements in technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global tooth filling materials market:

Global tooth filling materials market: Continuous improvements in technology

Advances in dental innovation offer improved answers for traditional oral medical care concerns. This trend in dentistry is using innovations like lasers and air abrasion to make the procedures efficient, reliable, and natural looking for patients. Patients and dental specialists use advanced technologies that are less invasive and more reliable than the previously used technologies. Procedures that took multiple appointments specialists can be performed in one appointment by one qualified professional.

"Patients can avail dental treatment facilities without discomfort. Several dental equipment and devices are developed to make dental procedures comfortable for patients and efficient for professionals," says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global tooth filling materials market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global tooth filling materials market into the following end-users (dental clinics and hospitals) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The dental clinics segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 61% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global tooth filling materials market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 42%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2018-2022.

LOOKING FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS MARKET? REQUEST A FREE SAMPLE REPORT

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005891/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com