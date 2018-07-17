The global ultrafast rectifiers market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing use of ultrafast rectifiers in lighting ballasts. The digital revolution has led to the introduction of next-generation lighting systems and controls in the lighting industry. Electronic ballasts with embedded intelligence are foraying into the market. These provide the lighting systems the ability to adapt to changing space needs.

This market research report on the global ultrafast rectifiers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the automation in automobiles as one of the key emerging trends in the global ultrafast rectifiers market:

Global ultrafast rectifiers market: Automation in automobiles

The demand for ultrafast rectifiers has increased due to the electrification and automation of automobiles. Automotive manufacturers have been making use of several types of semiconductor ICs for functions such as airbag control, anti-lock braking system, GPS, power doors and windows, car navigation and display, and automated driving.

"During the forecast period, the market for automotive products is likely to grow due to an increase in car production. This will generate demand for power electronic devices, creating increased demand for ultrafast rectifiers. The automotive sector is a key growth driver for the semiconductor industry," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onsemiconductor equipment.

Global ultrafast rectifiers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ultrafast rectifiers market by application (commercial, industrial, consumer products, and automotive) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The commercial segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 28% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with close to 69% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The presence of several foundries and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test vendors are contributing to the growth of the market in the APAC region.

