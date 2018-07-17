EVS Broadcast Equipment announces departure of Muriel De Lathouwer, Managing Director & CEO

Publication on July 17, 2018, 7.30pm CET

Regulated information - privileged information

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

Pierre De Muelenaere is appointed as interim CEO until the appointment of a new CEO

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, the leading provider of live video production systems, today announced the departure of Muriel De Lathouwer (representing MucH sprl) as Managing Director & CEO of the company.

The Board of Directors and Muriel De Lathouwer mutually agreed to end the term of the office and duties of Muriel De Lathouwer, Managing Director and CEO of the company (mandates and functions exercised mainly through her company MucH sprl), with effect from July 10, 2018.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Pierre De Muelenaere (representing Pygargue sprl), has been asked to succeed her temporarily until the appointment of a new CEO.

Pierre De Muelenaere, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EVS, declared: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Muriel for the work that has been accomplished over the last 4 years with the Executive Committee and the Board. A new vision and strategy have been defined, positioning EVS at the core of the live ecosystem, with an extension of the product range and a focus on innovation. A more agile organizational structure was put in place, allowing a better cost control. The challenges faced by all players in our industry are pushing us to constantly evolve. The Board of Directors will encourage the continuation of this strategy, while strengthening the leadership role of the management team within the organization."

Conference call

EVS will hold a conference call in English tomorrow July 18 at 5.00 pm CET for financial analysts and institutional investors. Other interested parties may join the call in a listen-only mode.

Dial-in numbers: +44 (0)2071 928 000 (United Kingdom), +32 (0)2 400 98 74 (Belgium), +1 631 510 7495 (United States)

Conference call ID: 8777864.

For more information, please contact:







Yvan ABSIL, CFO

Geoffroy d'OULTREMONT, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 13. E-mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com)



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company's concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company's products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the technology leader for live video production. The company introduced Live Slow Motion replay in 1994, and has continued to build on its reputation for quality and reliability with solutions that enhance live sports, entertainment and news content. Innovations - such as the C-Cast multimedia platform and DYVI IT-based switcher - are raising the bar for live production enrichment, management and distribution. Broadcasters, rights owners, producers and venues alike use EVS to maximize the value of their productions and increase revenue streams. The company is headquartered in Belgium with around 500 employees in offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com)





Download the press release in pdf format (http://hugin.info/133958/R/2205769/857159.pdf)



