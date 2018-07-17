Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 09 July to 13 July 2018.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the

issuer Identity code of the issuer Trading day Identity code of the

financial instrument Aggregate daily

volume (in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the

shares Identity code of the

stock exchange (MIC

code) TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 09/07/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 700 EUR 26,2516 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 09/07/2018 GB00BDSFG982 189 535 USD 31,0984 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 10/07/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 700 EUR 26,9908 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 10/07/2018 GB00BDSFG982 175 000 USD 31,8075 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 11/07/2018 GB00BDSFG982 20 400 EUR 26,5178 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 11/07/2018 GB00BDSFG982 200 000 USD 31,0376 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 12/07/2018 GB00BDSFG982 20 400 EUR 26,3173 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 12/07/2018 GB00BDSFG982 200 000 USD 30,8218 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 13/07/2018 GB00BDSFG982 20 400 EUR 26,4270 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 13/07/2018 GB00BDSFG982 200 000 USD 30,9956 XNYSE

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

