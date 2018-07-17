The "First Time Buyers Market Trends Report 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The First Time Buyers Market Trends Report 2018 provides an overview of the UK FTB mortgage market which has witnessed a period of strong growth in the last few years.

In 2017, the number of First Time Buyers (FTB) mortgages taken out rose by almost 6% and the amount borrowed rose by around 7%. This followed on from very rapid growth in 2016, when the number of mortgages arranged rose by around 9% and the value of money borrowed rose by around 14%.

FTBs face mounting obstacles to buy their first homes, including house prices rising faster than incomes, a lack of house building, rising rental costs and more stringent lending criteria on mortgages.

In response to these problems FTBs have:

Increasingly stretched mortgage terms

Been more willing to buy jointly even if they are unmarried

Exploited the opportunities to borrow on higher income multiples

Sought to buy in lower cost markets

Relied more heavily on financial support from family and friends

Used Government financial support schemes, which have allowed FTBs to buy more expensive properties and to buy at an earlier age than otherwise would have been the case.

At the end of 2017, FTBs collectively owed almost 240 billion in outstanding mortgages: between 2007 and 2017, the amount owned has more than doubled.

The author estimates that between 2017 and 2022, the number of mortgage advances by FTBs will rise by over 18%, while the amount borrowed each year will rise by 31%, so that in 2022 almost 80 billion will be borrowed to finance a first home purchase.

In the future, the author expects the FTB mortgage market to become more streamlined and efficient as more technology is used to speed the application and conveyancing processes and improve the communication and links between intermediaries and lenders.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

Abbreviations

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Industry Structure and the Main Market Participants

Market Development and Trends

Market Size, Trends and Forecasts

3. MARKET STRUCTURE

Four-Tiered market

The Six Mortgage Stages

Mortgage Lenders

Mortgage Brokers

4. MARKET DEVELOPMENTS AND DRIVERS

It gets harder to buy your first, or any, home

As the UK faces a fundamental problem of lack of housing supply

And it gets harder for FTBs to buy without financial support

Mortgage Market Review tightens lending criteria

So FTBs adopt new strategies

But, while it's hard to buy, it's even harder to rent

The Government tries to help

Help to Buy Equity Loan Scheme

Help to Buy: mortgage guarantee

Help to Buy ISA: over 100,000 properties purchased

Help to Buy: Shared Ownership

Government adjusts Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) for FTBs

FCA calls for better access to information

5. THE KEY PLAYERS

Nationwide the largest single provider with LBG the largest group provider

Lloyds Banking Group

Nationwide

RBS Group

Santander

Barclays Group

HSBC Group

6. MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

Introduction

55 billion advanced in 2017

FTBs now owe almost 240 billion

FTBs account for around 24% of new advances

7. THE FUTURE

An uncertain future

Forecast assumptions

The Forecast

Technology to play a growing role in the market

