Williams Scotsman Receives Competition Bureau Clearance for ModSpace Acquisition

BALTIMORE, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) ("Williams Scotsman"), a specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America, today announced that, on July 16, 2018, the Canadian Competition Bureau issued a No Action Letter relating to Williams Scotsman's proposed acquisition of Modular Space Corporation ("ModSpace"). WillScot has now obtained the regulatory approvals required to complete the acquisition and continues to progress towards closing in the third quarter of 2018.

About Williams Scotsman

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot Corporation (http://www.willscot.com/) is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico. WillScot Corporation trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Williams Scotsman is a specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. Williams Scotsman is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, its branch network includes over 100 locations, its fleet comprises nearly 100,000 modular space and portable storage units, and its customer base has grown to approximately 35,000.

