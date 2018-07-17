The "Analyzing the Global Market for Collaborative Robots 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an age where robots are fast becoming an integral part of any workforce, collaborative robots, or robots, are becoming the support humans need in any shared workspace. Cobots are different from industrial robots, in that they are designed to operate with limited guidance or in some cases, completely autonomously. Many companies have jumped on the bandwagon of collaborative robots, incorporating them into their workforce to make the process more streamlined and safer.

Cobots are generally used for performing a function in the place of a human worker. They work at the same pace and even continue to do the process non-stop, thus increasing the productivity of the overall process. Cobots are also well capable of working in any environment that humans can work in, even facing extreme temperatures or noise. Companies stand to gain significantly with the use of cobots as these robots can help increase benefits and returns.

KUKA, a Germany-based robot manufacturer, was the first company to release a cobot in 2004. Market statistics estimate that cobots are likely to account for nearly 35% of all industrial robots sold by the year 2025. With the market expected to grow substantially by 2025, one of the main factors contributing to this growth will be a decrease in their price tags and an advancement of their capabilities in edge computing.

The publisher presents an analysis of the global cobots market in its research report Analyzing the Global Market for Collaborative Robots 2018. The report begins with an introduction to collaborative robots. We look at the various attributes associated with cobots, such as exploring what is force limited robots, what is the payload of cobots, what is the significance of robot weight, and also the parts and presentation of cobots. This section also looks at the types of robot-human collaboration that exist and also at the levels of human-robot collaboration.

The report concludes with an analysis of several of the major players who are involved in the manufacturing of collaborative robots. Players analyzed include ABB, Bionic Robotics, FANUC, Kawasaki, Kawada Industries, KUKA, Universal Robots, and many others. Nearly 20 players are analyzed in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to Collaborative Robots or Cobots

C. Global Market for Collaborative Robots

D. Cobots versus Traditional Industrial Robots

E. How do you buy the Perfect Cobot for your Business?

F. Cobots in Use Today

G. Major Players

ABB

Aubo Robotics

Bionic Robotics GmbH

Bosch

Carbon Robotics

Comau

Denso Wave

F&P Personal Robotics

FANUC

Kawada Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUKA

Mitsubishi Electric

Precise Automation

Productive Robotics Inc.

Rethink Robotics

Stubli

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Motoman

