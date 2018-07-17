Vodka Brands Corp.: Vodka Brands Corp Announces Diamond Girl Vodka Expanded Distribution

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2018 / VODKA BRANDS CORP (OTC PINK: VDKB)

Vodka Brands Corp announces the initial order for its newest Diamond Girl Vodka brand in Pennsylvania State owned stores. Founder and Chairman Mark Lucero stated, "Diamond Girl Vodka is part of our company mission to produce vodka of exceptional quality with recognizable brand names and expand distribution nationally and internationally."

Diamond Girl Vodka was awarded a Gold Medal in New York competition among premium imported vodkas. Produced in Northern Europe from six-row barley and water sourced from pristine deep artesian aquifers. Diamond Girl Vodka is produced through multiple distillations and super filtered for an exceptionally smooth finish.

About Vodka Brands Corp:

Vodka Brands Corp is a publicly traded corporation (OTC PINK: VDKB) based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Vodka Brands Corp develops and distributes premium brands of vodka including Blue Diamond Vodka, White Diamond Vodka, and Diamond Girl Vodka. For more information please visit the company online using https://www.vodkabrandscorp.com/. Twitter: @VodkaBrands

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plan of Vodka Brands Corp., statements relating to goals, plans, and projections regarding the Vodka Brands Corp.'s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers," or similar expressions, are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Vodka Brands Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. Vodka Brands Corp does not undertake, and Vodka Brands Corp specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from Vodka Brands Corp's expectations and estimates. For more information about Vodka Brands Corp and the risks related to an investment in the Company, investors should review the Company's filing at www.sec.gov with their tax and financial advisor.

Investor Relations

Dee Schwall

ir@vodkabrandscorp.com

(412) 908-9162

(412) 897-5076

(412) 681-7777

SOURCE: Vodka Brands Corp.